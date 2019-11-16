TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Receives €29.49 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.49 ($34.29).

TLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

ETR TLG traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.85 ($31.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.43 and a 200 day moving average of €26.15. TLG Immobilien has a one year low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a one year high of €28.10 ($32.67).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

