Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 347,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 152,929 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Total by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

TOT opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

