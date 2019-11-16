Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 18.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) dropped 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 203,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 142,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

