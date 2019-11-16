Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,606 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1,182.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,944. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $200.27 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.20.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.