Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 162.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 85.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DPST opened at $46.35 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

