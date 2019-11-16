Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $1,045,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,168.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $3,041,825. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $550.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.72. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

