Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $713,000 in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 133.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,335,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

DXC opened at $37.23 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

