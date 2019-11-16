Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BCE were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $51,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on BCE from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BCE from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $48.50 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.