Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DURA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DURA opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

