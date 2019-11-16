TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TowneBank by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

TOWN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. 150,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

