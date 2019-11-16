Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $375.40

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 375.40 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 374.90 ($4.90), with a volume of 61725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.10 ($4.82).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target (up previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Tp Icap alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.16.

Tp Icap Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.