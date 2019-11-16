Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $179.18 million and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 637.07. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 705 ($9.21).

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

