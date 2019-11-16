Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total transaction of $518,642.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.06, for a total value of $410,734.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,503 shares of company stock worth $92,109,930. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after purchasing an additional 937,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,449,000 after purchasing an additional 414,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.15. 1,044,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,648. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. ValuEngine lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

