Traders Purchase High Volume of Williams-Sonoma Put Options (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,479 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 put options.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $76.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

