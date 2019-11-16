Trident Group Hits Market Cap of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00236293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.01456133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00145242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.