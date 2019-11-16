Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 128,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,756. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

