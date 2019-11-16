Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSE. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 388,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,416. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Trinseo by 118.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 18.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trinseo by 410.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

