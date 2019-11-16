Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 303,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $426.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. purchased 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 575.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

