TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 51.6% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $179,597.00 and approximately $503.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009794 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025177 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.59 or 0.02885626 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000628 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039268 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

