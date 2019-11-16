TTC Market Cap Tops $13.45 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $156,856.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.77 or 0.07356393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 825,698,255 coins and its circulating supply is 368,673,099 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

