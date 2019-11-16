Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TUFN opened at $17.35 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

