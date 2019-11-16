Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results. The company is benefiting from increasing clientele and the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. However, the bearish guidance provided by management for the full year as well as the fourth quarter is a concern. Robust political traffic coupled with the ramp of a large international customer is likely to induce a tough year-over-year comparison. Intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $2,633,167.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $1,770,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $18,307,629. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,817,000 after buying an additional 1,675,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,360,000 after buying an additional 1,736,102 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after buying an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after buying an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,327,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,303,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

