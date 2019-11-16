Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyson Foods’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is steadily gaining from rising demand for protein-packed offerings. In fact, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the chicken, pork and prepared foods units performed well and boosted the top line. Additionally, the company focuses on bolstering presence in the fresh meat products space. Also, it is on track with its financial fitness program. Coming back to the fourth quarter, lower margins exerted pressure on the bottom line that declined year on year and missed estimates. Further, the company’s operating profits in most segments have been under pressure, thanks to high input costs. During the fourth quarter, performance in the beef unit was affected by closure of a production facility due to fire.”

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.42.

TSN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $94.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.