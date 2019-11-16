Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.42.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.