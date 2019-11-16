U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 15,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.09. 4,735,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,690 shares of company stock worth $1,876,345 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,289 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

