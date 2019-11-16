U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,345. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

