U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman Purchases 2,400 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE USPH opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

