Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege Sells 6,342 Shares of Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,134.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 249,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $188.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.80.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 841.80% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $2,815,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,070,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.