UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €101.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €85.45 ($99.36) on Wednesday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.78.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.