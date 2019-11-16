UBS Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €120.67 ($140.31).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €115.00 ($133.72) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.51.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

