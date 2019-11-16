Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

UAA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $110,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,021,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 38.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

