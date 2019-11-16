Unification Reaches Market Cap of $802,977.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $802,977.00 and $117,196.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00236091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.01446578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00142532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.