Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Deutsche Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.36 ($29.49).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €28.15 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.53 and a 200-day moving average of €27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

