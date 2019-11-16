Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of UFAB remained flat at $$2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Unique Fabricating in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unique Fabricating in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.