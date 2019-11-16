United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 26th

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

UIHC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,213. The firm has a market cap of $554.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. United Insurance has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.71.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,564 shares of company stock worth $159,862. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

