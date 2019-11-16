Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.29. The stock had a trading volume of 372,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.94. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,088. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

