Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 230,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $229.64 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 6,467 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $174,997.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,800 shares in the company, valued at $39,258,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,371.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,167 shares of company stock valued at $587,255. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

