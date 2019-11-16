Universal (NYSE:UVV) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 250,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 241.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 125.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

