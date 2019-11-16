Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.0744 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, Exrates and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $744,360.00 and $784,755.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.41 or 0.07269120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, OOOBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.