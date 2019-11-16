Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

