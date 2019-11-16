US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 698,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. US Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Well Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 477.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

