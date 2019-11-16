Valer Robert A. Van Acquires 7,500 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SJW opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of -0.01. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $74.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on shares of SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

