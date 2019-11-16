Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

