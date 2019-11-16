Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.07. 823,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

