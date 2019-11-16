ValuEngine Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Johan Christenson acquired 266,667 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,005.00. Also, CEO Christian S. Schade acquired 11,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 613,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,500 in the last 90 days.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

