ValuEngine Upgrades ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to “Sell”

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.38.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

