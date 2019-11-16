ValuEngine Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.10 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.34.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.94. 403,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,869. Autohome has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Autohome by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

