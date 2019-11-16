ValuEngine Upgrades YPF (NYSE:YPF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of YPF in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut YPF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

YPF traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 1,011,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,306. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts anticipate that YPF will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in YPF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in YPF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 1,140,055 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YPF during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in YPF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

