Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 448,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.29. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

