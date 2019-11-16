Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.45. 448,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $798.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.